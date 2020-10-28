Truist Securiti Comments on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $220,922,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,698.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,539,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after buying an additional 2,398,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.