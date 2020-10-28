Truist Securiti Comments on Coca-Cola Co (The)’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,514. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after buying an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 58.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,360,000 after buying an additional 1,446,746 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,744,000 after buying an additional 1,207,765 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

