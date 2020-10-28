Truist Securiti Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 279.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 115,586 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

