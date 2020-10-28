Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

CLR stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $1,581,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 42.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 769,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

