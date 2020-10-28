Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of LOB opened at $34.90 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

In related news, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 73,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,502,470.23. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $481,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 176,680 shares of company stock worth $3,523,938 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $4,999,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 279.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 428,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 315,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 205,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 92,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

