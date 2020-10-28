Trupanion (TRUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,453.49 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

In related news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 65,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $4,562,248.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,607.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,693 shares of company stock worth $7,760,220 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities cut Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

