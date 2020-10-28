TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in October

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TTGPF opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

TTGPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

