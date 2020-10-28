Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Raised to $116.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $77.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $100.08 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after buying an additional 780,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after buying an additional 695,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 210,821 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,455,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 182,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

