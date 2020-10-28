Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Down 8.7%

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.62 and last traded at $93.64. Approximately 1,154,213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 379,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.56.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 127.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

