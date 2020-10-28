Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Twin River Worldwide to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $28.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 million. Twin River Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. On average, analysts expect Twin River Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TRWH opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.42 million, a PE ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.89. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.

In related news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $7,001,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRWH. Truist increased their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages the Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and the Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

