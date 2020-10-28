Tyler Technologies (TYL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TYL opened at $397.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.29 and its 200-day moving average is $348.21. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $245.00 and a 52-week high of $404.95. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.82.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.