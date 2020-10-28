U.S. Concrete (USCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect U.S. Concrete to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Concrete to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USCR shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

