UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -991.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.