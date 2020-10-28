UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the September 30th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -991.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

