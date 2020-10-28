UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 409.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. UCB has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18.

UCBJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

