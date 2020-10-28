UDR (UDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UDR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UDR opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Several analysts have commented on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

