Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $214.90 and last traded at $220.97. Approximately 1,398,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,163,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.11.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

