Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $290.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Unifi alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 11,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $149,638.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at $861,682.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 10,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $133,199.80. Insiders purchased 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $302,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.