Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,536,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 466,251 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $179.57 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.