Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €25.30 by Credit Suisse Group

Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniper SE (UN01.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.51 ($30.02).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €26.48 ($31.15) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13. Uniper SE has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €30.88 ($36.33).

About Uniper SE (UN01.F)

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

