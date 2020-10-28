United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Down 7%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) fell 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.67 and last traded at $35.34. 25,867,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 35,532,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

