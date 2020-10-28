United American Healthcare Corp (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United American Healthcare Corp (OTCMKTS:UAHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UAHC opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. United American Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology.

