United States Steel (X) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of X opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

