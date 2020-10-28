United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 644.4% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UUGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.52. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

