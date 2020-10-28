Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Down 6.2%

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.83. 678,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,328,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNVR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 866.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,525,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,442,000.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

