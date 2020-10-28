Universal Logistics (ULH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $560.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.62.

ULH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

