USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

USAQ stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. USA Equities has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

USA Equities Company Profile

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. The company intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company was formerly known as American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc and changed its name to USA Equities Corp.

