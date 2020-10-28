Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.