Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading Down 5.8%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.21 and last traded at $39.54. 4,900,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,939,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after buying an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after buying an additional 1,134,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Valero Energy by 3,865.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,652,000 after purchasing an additional 723,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

