Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 12.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $68,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

