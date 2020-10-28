Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

