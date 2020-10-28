Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Decreased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $181.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $187.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

