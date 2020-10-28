Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

