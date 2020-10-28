Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 557.3% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

