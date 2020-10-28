Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.