Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $178.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $69,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,567.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,537 shares of company stock worth $8,384,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.