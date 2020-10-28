Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 8.8%

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares were down 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 1,586,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,749,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 275,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the period. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

