Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 99.7% in October

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the September 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VRUS stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Verus International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

