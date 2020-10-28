Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) – Analysts at BWS Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Vicor in a research note issued on Friday, October 23rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Vicor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $79.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34. Vicor has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $90.88.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $155,226.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $328,399.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,275. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.