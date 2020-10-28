VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter.

CEZ stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

