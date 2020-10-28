Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 8.2%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 1,152,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,010,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $327.78 million, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

