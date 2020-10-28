Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $179.62 and last traded at $177.56, with a volume of 3246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.00.

The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

In other news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 109.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

