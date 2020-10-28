Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $228.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.48.

NYSE:V opened at $190.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.00 and a 200 day moving average of $193.68. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

