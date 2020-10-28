Vocera Communications (VCRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vocera Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VCRA opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $35.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $178,228.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $131,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,051.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

