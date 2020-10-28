Vodafone Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 31,406 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,502% compared to the typical volume of 1,961 call options.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $107,090,000 after purchasing an additional 275,771 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6,861.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

