Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €190.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €165.31 ($194.49).

Volkswagen stock opened at €132.00 ($155.29) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €139.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. Volkswagen has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €187.74 ($220.87).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

