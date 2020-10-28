Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of VONOY opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.55. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $36.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.

Get Vonovia SE Depository Receipt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

About Vonovia SE Depository Receipt

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.