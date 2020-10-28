Vycor Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Update

Vycor Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:VYCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vycor Medical stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Vycor Medical has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

