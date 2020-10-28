W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $70.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $1,601,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

