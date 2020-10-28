W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $16.38 Per Share

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of W W Grainger in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will earn $16.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2021 earnings at $19.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.42 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.21.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $357.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.04 and a 200-day moving average of $326.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 in the last three months. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

